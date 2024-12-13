Boner of the Day for December 13th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: BAH HUMBUG! MEAN OLD WYOMING
Holiday lights decorating vehicles has been a tradition even Santa would accept, but not in Wyoming. Although officials in the state agreed that the lights are festive and fun they also point to the law W.S. 31-5-928 which clearly states that “no person shall drive or move any vehicle or equipment upon any highway with any lamp or device thereon capable of displaying a red or blue light visible from directly in front of the center thereof.”
Boner Candidate #2: NANCY MACE IS A DELICATE FLOWER
Nancy Mace is no stranger to gaining attention and stirring the pot of controversy. She hit a new low when she cried assault at a foster youth event, just to have an award-winning foster youth advocate arrested. Three witnesses said the accused, James McIntyre, only shook Nancy’s hand, and asked a simple question. Lisa Dickson, a veteran advocate for foster youth from Ohio, posted on Facebook, “I want to express deep disappointment in the fact that Congresswoman Nancy Mace came to a national foster youth event, told participating youth that it was a safe space — and literally had one of them arrested by Capital police for simply shaking her hand and asking about trans rights,”
Boner Candidate #3: HE CAN COME TO THE INAGURATION IF HE PROMISES NOT TO BRING BEAR SPRAY AND A HATCHET
A Republican former House member, and three current members of Congress from Utah have invited a January 6th rioter, Russell Taylor, to Donald Trump’s inauguration. Prosecutors wrote that Taylor, “wearing an exposed knife on top of a bullet proof chest plate and carrying bear spray, a hatchet, and other weapons in his backpack.” Taylor’s lawyer, Dyke E. Huish, filed a motion to a US district judge to allow Russell and his family to travel to Washington DC for the future president’s inauguration. Huish said, “Mr. Taylor has some family friends who knew the congressman. It’s really a boring story. They’re just friends, and he said ‘Hey, would you like to come to the inauguration?’ and he sent off a letter, and I’ve got to ask the judge permission, and here we are.”