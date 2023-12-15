Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 15th, 2023

The Disappearance of Shere Hite – documentary about sex researcher • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
Her findings rocked the American establishment and presaged current conversations about gender, sexuality, and bodily autonomy. So how did Shere Hite disappear? via IMDB
Director: Nicole Newnham
Stars: Dakota Johnson, Shere Hite, Michael Conrad
Fallen Leaves • romantic comedy from Finland • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
Two lonely souls in search of love meet by chance in a karaoke bar. However, their path to happiness is beset by obstacles – from lost phone numbers to mistaken addresses, alcoholism, and a charming stray dog. via IMDB
Aki Kaurismäki
Stars: Alma Pöysti, Martti Suosalo, Jussi Vatanen
Wonka • Prequel to the Roald Dahl story • theaters everywhere • 3 1/2 stars
With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers. via IMDB
Paul King
Stars: Timothée Chalamet, Gustave Die, Murray McArthur
Next week:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Migration
Poor Things
The Iron Claw
All of Us Strangers