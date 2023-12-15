Boner of the Day for December 15th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: CREEPY PEEPERS: LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL
A local man from Logan, Utah was arrested for hiding camera’s in a woman’s home and sending threatening messages. Rafael Dixon, 40, is booked for electronic communication harassments, and stalking. The recording devices were found in their bedrooms and their living room. The victim had also been sent over 50 messages from Dixon, of which one message threatened the victim to enjoy these last few hours with their daughter. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Tennis star David Nalbandian has a restraining order filed against him by ex-girlfriend Araceli Torrado. Her brother notice a light coming from the bathroom vent, and found the recording device. Torrado evidence of David admitting to placing the recording device there, but he insisted he saw nothing due to ‘internet problems’. Torrado has now appeared before a judge this week to address her accusations of stalking and harassment, and to demand David hands over all electronic devices.
Boner Candidate #2: THAT’S BODILY FLUIDS. WE’RE NOT TOUCHING THAT.
A passenger riding American Airlines, Nicole Schreib, was in panic when another traveler threw up all over her belongings. Nicole describes the fellow traveler, “She’s slurring her words and can barely talk. This woman should not be on this plane. I was concerned, honestly. Then I became aware of a vile smell. I thought, ‘Oh god she must be getting sick’. It wasn’t until the plane landing that she noticed her belongings were squishy, and covered in vomit. Nicole said, “I couldn’t believe the amount. You kind of freak out a little bit when someone else’s vomit is on your belongings.” She brought the situation to airline staff. Nicole stated a flight attended told her they, “‘can’t do anything about that. It’s bodily fluids, and we can’t touch that.”‘
Boner Candidate #3: NEO-NAZIS IN NEW ENGLAND
New England is dealing with a rash of altercations by a Neo-Nazi group, NSC-131. The are intentionally intimidating drag queen story events, and hotels that shelter migrants. They’ve been caught outside of drag events holding a banner that reads, “DRAG QUEENS ARE PEDOPHILES.” The banner outside of hotels sheltering migrants reads, “REFUGEES NOT WELCOME.” Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is suing NSC-131 Nazi’s because their actions are in violation of state civil rights laws. Campbell exhumed, “NSC-131 has engaged in a concerted campaign to target and terrorize people across Massachusetts and interfere with their rights. Our complaint is the first step in holding this neo-Nazi group and its leaders accountable for their unlawful actions against members of our community.”
