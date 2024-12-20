Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 20th, 2024

Opening December 20 and 25, 2024

Mufasa: The Lion King — prequel to 2017’s “The Lion King” — theaters — 2 1/2 stars

Director: Barry Jenkins

Stars: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone

Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. via IMDb

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 — further adventures of the video game speedster — Theaters — 3 stars

Director: Jeff Fowler

Stars: Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. via IMDb

Opening Christmas Day:

Babygirl — erotic thriller with a CEO and an intern — theaters — 3 1/2 stars

A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. via IMDb

Director: Halina Reijn

Stars: Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas

Nosferatu — brooding remake of 1923 classic — theaters — 3 1/2 stars

A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. via IMDb

Director: Robert Eggers

Stars: Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgård

A Complete Unknown — biography of the enigmatic Bob Dylan — theaters 3 1/2 stars

In 1961, unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar. via IMDb

Director: James Mangold

Stars: Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning