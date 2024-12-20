Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 20th, 2024

Opening December 20 and 25, 2024
Mufasa: The Lion King — prequel to 2017’s “The Lion King” — theaters — 2 1/2 stars
Barry Jenkins
Stars: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone
Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. via IMDb
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 — further adventures of the video game speedster — Theaters — 3 stars
Jeff Fowler
Stars: Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves
Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. via IMDb
Opening Christmas Day:
Babygirl — erotic thriller with a CEO and an intern — theaters — 3 1/2 stars
A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. via IMDb
Halina Reijn
Stars: Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas
Nosferatu — brooding remake of 1923 classic — theaters — 3 1/2 stars
A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. via IMDb
Robert Eggers
Stars: Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgård
A Complete Unknown — biography of the enigmatic Bob Dylan — theaters 3 1/2 stars
In 1961, unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar. via IMDb
Director: James Mangold
Stars: Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning