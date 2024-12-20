Boner of the Day for December 20th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE NATIVE PEOPLE ALWAYS COME UP ON THE SHORT END OF THE STICK
Tescha Hawley, a citizen of the Gros Ventre Tribe, has had to live with medical debt that was supposed to be covered by a federal agency known as the Indian Health Service. The Indian Health Service agency has been dealing with a chronic shortage of funding and staff which does limit the services it can provide. “I’ve learned not to trust the process,” Hawley said.
!!!WINNER!!!
Boner Candidate #2: SORRY CANCER KIDS. ELON DOESEN’T THINK YOU DESERVE FUNDING
Elon Musk and Donald Trump helped protest a bill to failure. The bill would’ve helped push $190 million towards pediatric cancer research. Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov said, “The richest man in the world wanted this, Elon Musk did, and programs that came out of it– what’s your problem with a bipartisan cancer research program for $190 million? A drop in the bucket of what this is. Those are the kinds of things that came out of this, and the reason that people are saying that [Musk] is the unelected president, not only because of the hundreds of millions of dollars that he paid to get Donald Trump elected, is that Donald Trump wasn’t kicking up a fuss about the bill before Elon Musk got a bee in his bonnet.”
Boner Candidate #3: THEY ARE IMPORTANT MUSICIANS. THEY ARE ENTITLED TO OUR MONEY
Musicians Lil Wayne, Chris Brown and Marshmello have used a Covid-19 fund to receive payouts for struggling artist. Wayne received $8.9 million, whereas Brown received $10 million, and Marshmello received a $9.9 million dollar grant. The program, Shuttered Venue Operations Grant, was meant to aid struggling independent art venues and art group during the pandemic. Shuttered Venue Operations Grant included over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues.