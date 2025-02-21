Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 21st, 2025

Parthenope • Italian woman distracts men • Broadway, Century 16 • 2 1/2 stars

Parthenope seems to find arguments persuasive, but many of the doors that her beauty opens lead not to freedom but to its opposite.

Director: Paolo Sorrention

Starring: Gary Oldman, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieiri

No Other Land • Palestinian documentary • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

A young Palestinian activist named Basel Adra has been resisting the forced displacement of his people by Isreal military in Masafer Yatta.

Director: Basel Adra

Starring: Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor

The Unbreakable Boy • Alcoholism drama, with autism on the side • theaters • 1 1/2 stars

Austin is a boy on the autsim spectrum who has a bone disese. His father, Scott who seeks to keep Austin happy.

Director: Jon Gunn

Starring: Zachary Levi, Meghann Fahy, Jacob Laval and Drew Powell

The Monkey • Horror comedy with cursed item • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart.

Director: Osgood Perkins

Starring: Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien and Elijah Wood