Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 21st, 2025

Parthenope • Italian woman distracts men • Broadway, Century 16 • 2 1/2 stars
Parthenope seems to find arguments persuasive, but many of the doors that her beauty opens lead not to freedom but to its opposite.
Director: Paolo Sorrention
Starring: Gary Oldman, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieiri
No Other Land • Palestinian documentary • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
A young Palestinian activist named Basel Adra has been resisting the forced displacement of his people by Isreal military in Masafer Yatta.
Director: Basel Adra
Starring: Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor
The Unbreakable Boy • Alcoholism drama, with autism on the side • theaters • 1 1/2 stars
Austin is a boy on the autsim spectrum who has a bone disese. His father, Scott who seeks to keep Austin happy.
Director: Jon Gunn
Starring: Zachary Levi, Meghann Fahy, Jacob Laval and Drew Powell
The Monkey • Horror comedy with cursed item • theaters • 2 1/2 stars
When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart.
Director: Osgood Perkins
Starring: Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien and Elijah Wood