Boner of the Day for February 21st, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN I SEE PEOPLE IN SHACKLES I GET A WARM TINGLY FEELING

Tuesday afternoon the White House posted a video to there social medias showing immigrants in shackles being taken on deportation flight from Seattle. The video is handcuffs and chains jingling as they were preparing them to be used. The title of the post was “ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight.” ASMR is the term that stands for “Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response” many people post types of videos that are pleasing and relaxing for people to listen to. One of the clips of the video was an immigrant with their hands cuffed in front of them and chains around their ankles well he walk passed ICE officers. Another clip of a different man in the same shackles and chains walking up the stairs of an aircraft. Seattle office of the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency was shared Tuesday with the words: “REMOVAL FLIGHT. A group of undocumented aliens are flown from Seattle as part of a process to finalize return to their home.”

Boner Candidate #2: THAT’S NOT OUR PROBLEM LADY.

A woman was pulled of in Arizona state by state troopers for driving under the speed limit, just two hours later she was deported. Yesenia begged officers to let her see her babies, the migrant mother of four didn’t ever think she would have to prepare herself for the pain of being separated from her children that live in the United States. In a video that was shared with Arizona Luminaria Yesenia says in Spanish “I told them I had two other children.” When Yesenia was arrested she asked officers if they would take her to her children, they replied with “They said ‘No.” than followed with “They said that wasn’t their problem. That was my problem.” As she was cuffed on the sidewalk she watched her 6 year old and 9 year old thinking about their 8 year old and 14 year old at home with her sister- in- law. Yesenia said tat it was just supposed to be a quick trip to the gas station but well she was there a woman in the parking lot started “verbally attacking” her threatening her that she was going to call the police. Minutes later is when officers showed up.

Boner Candidate #3: WHEN CAUGHT IN A LIE ELON RESPONDS WITH…NAME CALLING.

A Danish astronaut criticized Elon claim that former president Joe Biden intentionally abandoned two American astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Elon made this claim with Donald Trump by his side saying “Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were left stranded on the orbital outpost for “political reasons” by Biden.” The 48 year old space Agency astronaut stated “What a lie. And from someone who complains about lack of honesty from mainstream media.” Musk responded with some hefty words by calling Mogensen “fully retarded.” adding along with it “SpaceX could have brought them back several months ago.”

