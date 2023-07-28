Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 28th, 2023

What I saw:

Haunted Mansion • Disney intellectual property • theaters • 1 1/2 stars

A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.

Director: Justin Simien

Stars: LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson

Theater Camp • mock-documentary on summer camp • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

The eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York must band together with the beloved founder’s bro-y son to keep the camp afloat.

Director: Nate Noggle

Stars: Asher Bank, Julie Bank, Jason Currie

Talk to Me • Australian horror thriller • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

Director: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

Stars: Ari McCarthy, Hamish Phillips, Kit Erhart-Bruce