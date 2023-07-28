Boner of the Day for July 28th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THEY WERE FILMED BONKING IN THE BATHROOM
A couple rented an Airbnb in Maryland. After they became intimate in the bathroom, the couple became suspicious after noticing two smoke detectors. Christian pulled out the smoke detector, which was a camera. They immediately left and called the police. Christian told sources, “Once that box is open, once that recording is made, it’s impossible to know where it went, who sent it, has it been shared, has it gone on the internet?”
via Daily Star
Boner Candidate #2: HIS CLAIMS ARE DUBIOUS; A NICE WAY TO SAY TUBERVILLE IS A DAMNED LIAR.
Alabama Senator, Tommy Tuberville, has lied at least five times about his dad’s service during World War II. He lied about the age his father was when he enlisted. He lied about his father being a tank commander. He lied about his father’s involvement in the liberation of Paris. He also lied about his father receiving a Purple Heart and five Bronze Stars. “He was a tank commander with the 101st Infantry and landed at Normandy Beach on D-Day and drove a tank through the streets of Paris when the U.S. forces liberated the city.” a direct quote from Tuberville.
via Washington Post
Boner Candidate #3: YOU CAN HAVE SOME, BUT NOT UNTIL AFTER THE PRAYER BREAKFAST.
South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace attended a prayer breakfast event, and while there, talked about how she had no time to have sex with her fiance that morning since she had to go to the breakfast. Nancy said, “When I woke up this morning at seven, I was getting picked up at 7:45. Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I got to get to the prayer breakfast and I got to be on time.’ A little TMI.”
via Mediaite