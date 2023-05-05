Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 5th, 2023

Artsies:

• Wild Life — conservation documentary/love story — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars.

A sweeping portrait of conservationists Kris and Doug Tompkins chronicling their fight to preserve one of the last truly wild places on earth. via IMDB

Directors: Jimmy Chin , Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Stars: Kristine Tompkins, Yvon Chouinard, Rick Ridgeway

Fartsies:

• Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 — Marvel hijinks — theaters — 3 1/2 stars.

Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. via IMDB

Director: James Gunn

Stars: Chris Pratt, Chukwudi Iwuji, Bradley Cooper