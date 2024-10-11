Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 11th, 2024

In the Summers • sibling drama from Sundance • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

On a journey that spans the formative years of their lives, two sisters navigate their loving but volatile father during their yearly summer visits to his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Read More

Director: Alessandra Lacorazza

Starring: Residente, Sasha Calle, Lio Mehiel

Saturday Night • origin story for “Saturday Night Live” • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

At 11:30pm on October 11th, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. Find out what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. Read More

Director: Jason Reitman

Starring: Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith

Next week:

• We Live in Time • Andrew Garfield/Florence Pugh romance

• Anora • Sex worker farce from Cannes

• Smile 2 • Horror sequel

• Rumours • diplomatic satire