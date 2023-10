Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 13th, 2023

Opening October 13, 2023

Artsies:

• Joan Baez: I Am a Noise • music documentary • 3 1/2 stars • Broadway

At the end of a 60-year career, legendary singer and activist Joan Baez takes an honest look back and a deep look inward as she tries to make sense of her large, history-making life, and the personal struggles she’s kept private. via IMDB

Directors: Miri Navasky, Maeve O’Boyle, Karen O’Connor

Stars: Joan Baez, Hanna Shykind, Joan Baez Sr.

Fartsies:

• Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour • concert documentary • 3 1/2 stars • theaters everywhere

Experience the breathtaking Eras Tour concert, performed by the one and only Taylor Swift. via IMDB

Director: Sam Wrench

Stars: Taylor Swift, Amanda Balen, Taylor Banks