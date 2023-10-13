Boner of the Day for October 13th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL? I RETURNED THE CAR AFTER MY JOB INTERVIEW.
A woman from Indiana thought when she stole a Kia from a car dealership, in order to drive to Indianapolis for a job interview to be an exotic dancer, it wouldn’t cause much of a fuss when she returned it. According to the arrest documents, 20-year-old Kasia Shelton, “acted like this whole thing was a joke” and “did not understand what she was going to be arrested for.” The employee at the dealership helping Kasia prepped a car for a test drive, but got too busy answering phones. He advised Kasia to wait, but it wasn’t long after that she drove off in the Kia for her job interview.
via WGN 9
Boner Candidate #2: I APPRECIATE CREATIVE CUSINE, BUT THIS IS TOO MUCH.
A high class restaurant in London, England is giving their customers something to cluck about. The restaurant known as Fowl started selling chicken pies will of chicken wings, feet, and any other part of the chicken they could salvage. The garnished the pie with the head of the chicken peeping out of the top. To start eating the pie you would have to remove the head first before you can dig in. The pie is rightly named Le Grand Coq, and it makes the patrons of the restaurant think about where their food comes from. A customer, Will Brightwell claimed, “Love this, forcing people to deal with the reality of where their food comes from. It’s real food for proper adults.”
via Mirror
Boner Candidate #3: I ORDERED SPY CAMERAS ON AMAZON FOR HIM BUT I DIDN’T THINK HE’D DO THIS.
A Uintah County attorney, Dennis Judd, has now officially been charged with stalking and voyeurism after filming his female employees in the bathroom. Pornographic pictures, along with videos were found on an SD card found in the attorneys office. Employees originally found print out pornographic pictures of their female colleagues in the bathroom. Investigators also found a folder on Dennis’s computer containing an employees name with texts, pictures, and conversations dated back to 2021. The charging documents claim, “When [the employee] was informed of the findings, she admitted she had not had previous knowledge of Judd’s collection of information about her and his comments about her and she was clearly emotionally distressed.”
via Fox 13