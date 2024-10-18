Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 18th, 2024

Opening October 18, 2024

Art house movies:

• Rumours • surreal diplomatic satire • Broadway • 3 stars.

!!!EXPLICIT CONTENT!!!!

Leaders from seven nations are having a meeting to address a global issue, but then find themselves in an apocalyptic type of situation.

Director: Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin

Stars: Cate Blanchett, Rolando Ravello, Charles Dance

• Exhibiting Forgiveness • Father/son drama about abuse • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars.

A young Black artist is unexpectedly visited by his father who he hasn’t spoken to due to his addictions. They together try to rebuild their relationship.

Director: Titus Kaphar

Stars: Andre Holland, John Earl Jelks, Andra Day

Mainstream movies:

• Smile 2 • Horror movie sequel • theaters everywhere • 2 1/2 stars.

An international pop star named Skye Riley suddenly starts to experience overwhelmingly terrifying events as she is getting ready to your globally.

Director: Parker Finn

Stars: Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner, Drew Barrymore

Next week:

• Venom: Let There Be Carnage

• Conclave

• Your Monster