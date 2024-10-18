Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 18th, 2024

Opening October 18, 2024
Art house movies:
• Rumours • surreal diplomatic satire • Broadway • 3 stars.
Leaders from seven nations are having a meeting to address a global issue, but then find themselves in an apocalyptic type of situation.
Director: Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin
Stars: Cate Blanchett, Rolando Ravello, Charles Dance
• Exhibiting Forgiveness • Father/son drama about abuse • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars.
A young Black artist is unexpectedly visited by his father who he hasn’t spoken to due to his addictions. They together try to rebuild their relationship.
Director: Titus Kaphar
Stars: Andre Holland, John Earl Jelks, Andra Day
Mainstream movies:
• Smile 2 • Horror movie sequel • theaters everywhere • 2 1/2 stars.
An international pop star named Skye Riley suddenly starts to experience overwhelmingly terrifying events as she is getting ready to your globally.
Director: Parker Finn
Stars: Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner, Drew Barrymore