Boner of the Day for October 18th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: TERRORIZE THE PEOPLE WHO ARE THERE TO HELP
In Elk Mills, Tennessee a group called International Alliance Community Chaplains has been helping at the request of the fire department there for hurricane relief. FEMA is also present at the location and was confronted by a group of armed citizens upset that FEMA was there. “They were all armed, open carry not guns drawn, but they had surrounded them and there was a lady there that was yelling and threatening them,” said ACC President, Tracy Elder. “I said, ‘hey I hear you. You can say there’s no volunteers but I’m standing right in front of you honey and I’m here and we’re helping.'”
via WJHL
Boner Candidate #2: PUT ALL THESE BASTARDS IN JAIL
The city of Flint, Michigan was put on the map about a decade ago after lead pipes were discovered all over the city, killing 12 people and putting all residents in the city at risk of lead poisoning. The city has been saying they are working to replace the pipes, and also said the damage was less than it actually was. Now, the state of Michigan is working to get the issue fixed since the city hasn’t taken any action.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: WE MAKE REAL MEN OUT OF OUR PLEDGES
The fraternity Phi Kappa Psi at Syracuse University is under suspension after a video on Snapchat showed members of the fraternity vomiting on purpose on pledges laying on the ground and then another pledge was taped to a cross with duct tape. “The University was recently made aware of videos showing repugnant conduct that put the well-being of some of our students in jeopardy,” said University Chancellor Kent Syverud. “I am disgusted by the actions that appear in these videos and condemn this conduct.”
via IBT