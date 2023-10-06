Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 6th, 2023

Opening October 6, 2023
Artsies
She Came to Me • Odd screwball romance • 3 stars • several theaters
A composer who suffers writer’s block rediscovers his passion after an adventurous one-night stand. via IMDB
Director: Rebecca Miller
Stars: Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei
Invisible Beauty • fashion documentary • 3 1/2 stars • Broadway
Fashion revolutionary Bethann Hardison looks back on her journey as a pioneering Black model, modeling agent, and activist, shining a light on an untold chapter in the fight for racial diversity. via IMDB
Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng
Stars: Tyson Beckford, Stephen Burrows, Naomi Campbell
Strange Way of Life • Almodovar Western romance • 3 1/2 stars • Broadway
After twenty-five years Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship. via IMDB
Director: Pedro Almodóvar
Stars: Pedro Pascal, Ethan Hawke, Manu Ríos
Fartsies
The Exorcist: Believer • Horror reboot • theaters • not screened
When two girls disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, the father of one girl seeks out Chris MacNeil, who’s been forever altered by what happened to her daughter fifty years ago. via IMDB
David Gordon Green
Stars: Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair, Jennifer Nettles