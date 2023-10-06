Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 6th, 2023

Opening October 6, 2023

Artsies

She Came to Me • Odd screwball romance • 3 stars • several theaters

A composer who suffers writer’s block rediscovers his passion after an adventurous one-night stand. via IMDB

Director: Rebecca Miller

Stars: Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei

Invisible Beauty • fashion documentary • 3 1/2 stars • Broadway

Fashion revolutionary Bethann Hardison looks back on her journey as a pioneering Black model, modeling agent, and activist, shining a light on an untold chapter in the fight for racial diversity. via IMDB

Directors: Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng

Stars: Tyson Beckford, Stephen Burrows, Naomi Campbell

Strange Way of Life • Almodovar Western romance • 3 1/2 stars • Broadway

After twenty-five years Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship. via IMDB

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Stars: Pedro Pascal, Ethan Hawke, Manu Ríos

Fartsies

The Exorcist: Believer • Horror reboot • theaters • not screened

When two girls disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, the father of one girl seeks out Chris MacNeil, who’s been forever altered by what happened to her daughter fifty years ago. via IMDB

Director: David Gordon Green