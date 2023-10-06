Boner of the Day for October 6th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: STALKING FROM ABOVE
A man from New York has had the finger pointed at him for stalking his ex from a small airplane. The man, Michael Arnold is now scheduled for a court date Wednesday in Bennington, Vermont. Chief Paul Doucette stated, “Officers were able to determine that Arnold was in fact flying his airplane from the William H. Morse State Airport and last seen flying west toward New York several days earlier.”
Boner Candidate #2: DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DO
An officer from Sacramento, California who has the record for most DUI arrests, is now arrested for a DUI. Lori Bergenstock, a law enforcement liaison for MADD said, “I’m surprised constantly by who gets drunk driving arrests. One of the things we know is drunk driving is an across-the-board issue. Unfortunately … it hits every work situation.”
via Rawstory
Boner Candidate #3: IF WE CENSOR BOOKS, FOR STUFF SOMEONE DOESN’T AGREE WITH ONE DAY THERE’S NO MORE BOOKS
Shannon Hale, a friendly home-grown author from Utah, is being attacked for her book. After her book, “Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn” some have claimed her to be a groomer, preparing children for sexual abuse. The book is about a kitten, and a unicorn becoming friends and understanding acceptance of who you are. Hale said, “A groomer is a horrible thing. I did not anticipate being accused of prepping children for pedophilia,” understates Shannon, who is quick to make the point that, “a message in children’s books to ‘be who you are’ is a very old concept. I’m not doing anything new here.”