Sean Means Movie Reviews From December 19th, 2025

Opening December 19 and 25, 2025
Dec. 19 movies:
• The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants • Another cartoon • theaters • 2 1/2 stars
Directed By: Mike Mitchell & Paul Tibbitt
Starring: Tom Kenny, Antonio Banderas, Bill Fagerbakke
• David • Old Testament animated drama • theaters • 3 stars
Directed By: Phil Cunningham & Brent Dawes
Starring: Brandon Engman, Phil Wickham, Asim Chaudhry
• The Housemaid • Sexy psychological thriller • theaters • 3 stars
Directed By: Paul Feig
Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar
• Avatar: Fire and Ash • Third visit to Pandora • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
Directed By: James Cameron
Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver
Dec. 25 movies:
• Song Sung Blue • Singers-in-love drama • theaters • 3 stars
Directed By: Craig Brewer
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Ella Anderson
• Marty Supreme • Chalamet’s a jerk playing ping pong • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
Directed By: Josh Safdie
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion
——
Jan. 2:
• No Other Choice
• The Plague