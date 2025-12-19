Sean Means Movie Reviews From December 19th, 2025

Radio From Hell

Opening December 19 and 25, 2025

Dec. 19 movies:

 • The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants • Another cartoon • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

Directed By: Mike Mitchell & Paul Tibbitt

Starring: Tom Kenny, Antonio Banderas, Bill Fagerbakke

 

 • David • Old Testament animated drama • theaters • 3 stars

Directed By: Phil Cunningham & Brent Dawes

Starring: Brandon Engman, Phil Wickham, Asim Chaudhry

 

 • The Housemaid • Sexy psychological thriller • theaters • 3 stars

Directed By: Paul Feig

Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar

 

 • Avatar: Fire and Ash • Third visit to Pandora • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Directed By: James Cameron

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver

 

Dec. 25 movies:

 • Song Sung Blue • Singers-in-love drama • theaters • 3 stars

Directed By: Craig Brewer

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Ella Anderson

 

 • Marty Supreme • Chalamet’s a jerk playing ping pong • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Directed By: Josh Safdie

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion

 

Jan. 2:

 • No Other Choice

 • The Plague

