Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for January 9th, 2024

So how exactly did that 13 year old kid “beat” Tetris?

For decades, Tetris got too fast to play at lvl 29

New tactics for tapping the arrow buttons faster were developed in 2011

Then, even FASTER techniques recently followed, allowing players to push up to levels in the 100s

The goal became to reach the game’s kill screen–where it would break

Passing two nearly black levels, a 13 year old Tetris pro was able to find the killscreen…on level 157

Check out this video for a full rundown

If you’re allergic to cats but love their purrs, check out Purrli

Adjust the purrs, the meows, and the happiness of your kitty

https://purrli.com/play.php

Need to get out, but can’t afford a vacation? Try Drive & Listen

Choose your city, turn on the radio, and sit back

Automatically drive around and take in the sights!

https://driveandlisten.herokuapp.com/

Ever had an overwhelming desire to read old SNES manuals?

Check out this exhaustive list of every SNES manual scanned and uploaded

https://sites.google.com/view/snesmanuals

And now for something almost no one asked for – an IMDB for cars