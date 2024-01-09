Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for January 9th, 2024

So how exactly did that 13 year old kid “beat” Tetris?
- For decades, Tetris got too fast to play at lvl 29
- New tactics for tapping the arrow buttons faster were developed in 2011
- Then, even FASTER techniques recently followed, allowing players to push up to levels in the 100s
- The goal became to reach the game’s kill screen–where it would break
- Passing two nearly black levels, a 13 year old Tetris pro was able to find the killscreen…on level 157
- Check out this video for a full rundown
If you’re allergic to cats but love their purrs, check out Purrli
- Adjust the purrs, the meows, and the happiness of your kitty
- https://purrli.com/play.php
Need to get out, but can’t afford a vacation? Try Drive & Listen
- Choose your city, turn on the radio, and sit back
- Automatically drive around and take in the sights!
- https://driveandlisten.herokuapp.com/
Ever had an overwhelming desire to read old SNES manuals?
- Check out this exhaustive list of every SNES manual scanned and uploaded
- https://sites.google.com/view/snesmanuals
And now for something almost no one asked for – an IMDB for cars
- This site tracks every single appearance of any make and model of vehicle
- Want to see if your car was in Point Break? It might be!
- https://www.imcdb.org