Boner Candidate #1: THOSE O2 MACHINES CAN BE PRETTY IRRITATING.
A 73 year old father, who requires a machine to provide him oxygen, was punched in the face by his daughter on Christmas morning because of the oxygen machine’s incessant beeping. Christina Granados, 49 confessed to striking him to law enforcement when she was questioned. The victim stated they were arguing, “about the oxygen machine making a beeping sound” before his daughter “punched him in the left side of his head.” While Christina stated the fight was, “over his oxygen machine and due to the way her father was speaking to her.” Granados was charged and taken into jail for battery of a person over 65, which is a felony. She spent the afternoon and posted a $1,000 bond, and ordered to have no contact with her father.
Boner Candidate #2: WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME LOSER DON WENT TO A GAS STATION DO ‘YA THINK?
The lies coming from Trump are exhausting, fuming, and inflated, much like his assumption about gas prices. During an interview with former Fox News host Lou Dobbs, Trump stated gas is up to, “5, 6, 7 and even $8 a gallon.” His claims have multiple X users, attempting to find the truth with one posting, “GasBuddy finds not one single station in their database of ~150,000 gas stations at $8 per gallon.” Gas prices have come down recently. According to the American Automobile Association, the national average price on Monday was $3.077 per gallon. Then during AAA’s press release last week, they noted “like holiday decorations, gas prices are coming down.” There’s no basis to those claims, that gas prices are extremely high.
Boner Candidate #3: THESE ARE THE KINDS OF PEOPLE WHO WORK ON BEHALF OF LOSER DON.
Rodger Stone is well known as, a political purveyor for obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and lying to Congress during the Mueller investigation. He was convicted of those crimes, only for Donald Trump to commute those charges. Afterwards, Stone was recorded while attempting to plan an assassination with Sal Greco, a former NYPD officer, weeks before the 2020 election. Stone said to Greco, “It’s time to do it. Let’s go find Swalwell. It’s time to do it. Then we’ll see how brave the rest of them are. It’s time to do it. It’s either Nadler or Swalwell has to die before the election. They need to get the message. Let’s go find Swalwell and get this over with. I’m just not putting up with this shit anymore.” Nadler and Swalwell both serve on the House Judiciary Committee. Stone has since denied those claims, rebutting, “Total nonsense. I’ve never said anything of the kind more AI manipulation. You asked me to respond to audios that you don’t let me hear and you don’t identify a source for. Absurd.”
