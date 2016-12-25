X96 I.P.O. | December 25, 2016

Every Sunday at 9pm Corey O’Brien plays a full hour of new Alternative
This Sunday, as it’s Christmas and you’re probably full of goose, mixed nuts, and whiskey, rather than having you focus on new sounds, I’ve decided to look back on our year of X96 Lounge X performances it. It’s our second year of doing these consistently and we have some really great bands and artists in this year. So before we look forward to 2017 and blow out the garbage fire that has been this year, let’s look back and take note that music was pretty great this year. Enjoy these performances because they are exclusive to X96. Happy whatever you’re into this time of year.
-Corey
- Cage the Elephant “Mess Around”
- The Struts “Could Have Been Me”
- Bishop Briggs “River”
- Fitz and the Tantrums “Handclap”
- Lucius “Born Again Teen”
- Blue October “Hate Me”
- Atlas Genius “Trojans”
- Broods “Bridges”
- The 1975 “A Change of Heart”
- Jimmy Eat World “Get Right”
- K. Flay “Blood in the Cut”
- Catfish & The Bottlemen “7”
- Declan McKenna “Brazil”
- Pierce the Veil “Circles”
- Silversun Pickups “Nightlight”
- Art Alexkis (of Everclear) “I Will By You a New Life”
Note: this is a video playlist so hit play and enjoy the entire set all the way through without the radio edits the government makes me play on the public airwaves.
