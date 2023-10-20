Contests

Fear Factory 2023 – Win Tickets

Posted on

Win your tickets to Fear Factory with X96 and Radio From Hell!

Fear Factory is Salt Lake City’s top-rated haunted attraction as featured on the Travel Channel. 

Fear Factory is one of the top Halloween attractions in the world, made up of 6 buildings, up to 6 stories high, with 2 underground passages, and is a massive haunted attraction in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.A. With awards ranking them as #3 in the world (buzzfeed.com), and top 10 in the US (USA Today & Travel Channel) Fear Factory has become one of Utah’s – and the world’s – favorite Halloween entertainment attractions.

X96 will be giving away tickets to Fear Factory. Between the dates of 10/23-10/27 during regular broadcast hours a listener call-in will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these listener callers up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Fear Factory. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
