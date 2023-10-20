Fear Factory 2023 – Win Tickets

Fear Factory is Salt Lake City’s top-rated haunted attraction as featured on the Travel Channel.

Fear Factory is one of the top Halloween attractions in the world, made up of 6 buildings, up to 6 stories high, with 2 underground passages, and is a massive haunted attraction in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.A. With awards ranking them as #3 in the world (buzzfeed.com), and top 10 in the US (USA Today & Travel Channel) Fear Factory has become one of Utah’s – and the world’s – favorite Halloween entertainment attractions.