11-Year-Old Leads Cops on 45-Minute Chase in Stolen School Bus

An 11-year-old Louisiana boy has been arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen school bus.

The incident occurred Sunday after an unidentified boy stole the bus from a private owner who subcontracted with Head Start Elementary, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. As police chased the boy for 45 minutes, he reportedly taunted officers and even flipped one off as he drove by, BRPD spokesman L’Jean McKneely says. The chase finally ended when the boy lost control of the huge vehicle and crashed into a tree in a resident’s front yard, according to McKneely.

11-year-old steals school bus and flips off the police during a high-speed chase in Louisiana, police say https://t.co/yVGGfszwwT — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 13, 2020

“It was just unbelievable to see something like that,” says Libby Smith, the homeowner. “You just don’t think of an 11-year-old boy driving a bus and being in control of a big bus like that.” When asked by police why he stole the bus, the boy replied, “Just to do it,” McKneely says. The boy is facing a number of felony charges.

What’s the worst thing you did when you were 11 years old? Aren’t today’s kids worried about getting in trouble?