Hybrid plane company makes longest flight

A company working toward lower aviation fuel costs conducted its longest hybrid flight to date last week. AIN Online reports Ampaire’s Electric EEL aircraft successfully flew from L.A. to San Francisco.

The Cessna 337 Skymaster utilizes a 310-hp engine in the tail, along with a 130-kW electric motor in the nose.

Ampaire Air claims the EEL can cut fuel consumption in half on short flights and realize 30% reductions in longer, regional flights.

Ampaire's Electric EEL Skymaster Makes Longest Flight Yet https://t.co/tpZ2sxPseu — Airline Gossip (@airlinegossip) October 12, 2020

The plane will soon be used in real-world proving trials in Hawaii. The company then hopes to build a 19-seat passenger hybrid plane.

How comfortable would you be flying in a hybrid plane? How long before traditional fuels are fazed out for all electric power?