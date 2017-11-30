17 Reasons to Go to The Movies in December

Happy December!

Going to the movies is great because you can do it alone. You don’t have to think about how weird it is that it’s December and it’s still basically fall. You can pile on a huge Diet Coke in a recliner charis with Junior Mints and popcorn and no one can see you eat like a pig. So here’s your dance card for the movie theatre’s in November.

DECEMBER 1st

•The Disaster Artist (Rated R)

“When Greg Sestero, an aspiring film actor, meets the weird and mysterious Tommy Wiseau in an acting class, they form a unique friendship and travel to Hollywood to make their dreams come true.”



•Wonder Wheel (Rated PG-13)

“On Coney Island in the 1950s, a lifeguard tells the story of a middle-aged carousel operator and his beleaguered wife.”



DECEMBER 8TH

•The Shape of Water (Rated R)

“An other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War-era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.”



•Just Getting Started (Rated PG-13)

“A two-hander action comedy in the vein of Midnight Run (1988), about an ex-F.B.I. Agent (Tommy Lee Jones) and an ex-mob lawyer in the Witness Protection Program (Morgan Freeman) having to put aside their petty rivalry on the golf course to fend off a mob hit.”



•I, Tonya (Rated R)

“Competitive ice skater Tonya Harding rises amongst the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future in the activity is thrown into doubt when her ex-husband intervenes.”



•November Criminals (Rated PG-13)

“A teenager takes on his own investigation of a murder in Washington D.C.”



•Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Rated PG-13)

“Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past.”



•Ferdinand (Rated PG)

“After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure.”



DECEMBER 22nd

•Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Rated PG-13)

“Four teenagers discover an old video game console and are literally drawn into the game’s jungle setting becoming the adult avatars they chose.”



•Pitch Perfect 3 (Rated PG-13)

“Following their win at the world championship, the now separated Bellas reunite for one last singing competition at an overseas USO tour, but face a group who uses both instruments and voices.”



•All The Money In The World (Rated R)

“The story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother to convince his billionaire grandfather Jean Paul Getty to pay the ransom.”



•Downsizing (Rated Unknown)

“A social satire in which a guy realizes he would have a better life if he were to shrink himself.”



•Father Figures (Rated R)

“Upon learning that their mother has been lying to them for years about their allegedly deceased father, two fraternal twin brothers hit the road in order to find him.”



•The Post (Rated PG-13)

“A cover-up that spanned four U.S. Presidents pushed the country’s first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor to join an unprecedented battle between journalist and government. Inspired by true events.”



DECEMBER 29TH

•The Greatest Showman (Rated PG)

“Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.”



•Molly’s Game (Rated R)

“The true story of Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game and became an FBI target.”



•Phantom Thread (Rated R)

“Set in 1950’s London, Reynolds Woodcock is a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover.”



