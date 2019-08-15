2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray Price Revealed

The base price on the Chevy’s 2020 Corvette Stingray is only $3,000 more than the current model. Chevy announced the car’s base price will start at around $59,000. The eighth-generation Corvette has a 6.2-liter V.8 engine with 490 HP and 465 pounds of torque, meaning that it’s fast; motor1.com says the Stingray clocks a top speed of 194mph.

A masterpiece in action. The 2020 #Corvette #Stingray is capable of a 194 mph top track speed. https://t.co/1wuwcle6la pic.twitter.com/3YYb74i0KR — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) August 15, 2019

Who in their right mind would buy a BMW M4 now? https://t.co/dphD9K6YFC — Joel Feder (@joelfeder) August 15, 2019

Corvette NEWS ALERT: The all-new 2020 #Corvette Stingray officially starts from $59,995. The 1LT will start at $59,995, the 2LT trim package will start at $67,295 and the top-level 3LT trim package will start at $71,945. It goes into production late this year. pic.twitter.com/TRJ947DRiO — Amy Plemons (@AmyPlemons) August 15, 2019