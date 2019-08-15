Life

2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray Price Revealed

The base price on the Chevy’s 2020 Corvette Stingray is only $3,000 more than the current model. Chevy announced the car’s base price will start at around $59,000. The eighth-generation Corvette has a 6.2-liter V.8 engine with 490 HP and 465 pounds of torque, meaning that it’s fast; motor1.com says the Stingray clocks a top speed of 194mph.

