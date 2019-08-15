VR Let’s You Practice Firing an Employee

I know what you’re thinking: how could the world be a worse place than it already is, especially after Pumpkin Spice flavored Spam? New “virtual human technology” is coming to employers who need to brush up on their firing skill. A company has created “Barry Thompson”, a VR employee that looks so real you’ll probably feel guilty for handing him the pink slip.

Are you afraid of firing your employees? Now, you can practice your firing skills with a help of Barry, a #VR character developed by @talespincompany pic.twitter.com/JGj3kCTpmf — Innovecs Global (@Innovecs_Global) August 15, 2019

The type of human emotion that Barry can invoke is intentional. The VR gives business owners, managers and HR departments “a safe place to practice challenging interpersonal situations”, according to CNet. You can even negotiate a raise with an employee or make a sale to a potential client. Won’t be too long before we’re fired by virtual bosses, too. Most bosses would probably prefer it that way.

What’s the worst way you’ve ever seen someone get fired?