25 Percent of US Residents say they’re going Trick-Or-Treating Despite Pandemic

At least they’ll be wearing masks.
A study released Monday reveals 25 percent of U.S. residents plan on going trick-or-treating this year — regardless of whether it’s been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, whether they end up with any candy is anyone’s guess. In a separate survey, only 35 percent of Americans said they plan on buying Halloween candy to hand out.
Trick-or-treat…or-not.
Expect fewer ghouls and ghosts haunting this Halloween as only 25% of consumers plan on trick-or-treating this year, compared to 66% in 2019. 👻 🍬 🎃https://t.co/PAnVvIGhYE#halloween #halloweencandy #trickortreat #halloween2020 #retail pic.twitter.com/qEI83EqygE
— numeratorone (@numeratorone) September 14, 2020
The news comes as several major cities grapple with the decision over whether they should allow trick-or-treating on Halloween. Such cities as West Chicago and Springfield, Massachusetts have already canceled the annual tradition, while Los Angeles has strongly urged residents to skip trick-or-treating.
Are you or your children planning to trick-or-treat this year? Is there a safer Halloween activity everyone can participate in?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.