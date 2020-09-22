25 Percent of US Residents say they’re going Trick-Or-Treating Despite Pandemic

At least they’ll be wearing masks.

A study released Monday reveals 25 percent of U.S. residents plan on going trick-or-treating this year — regardless of whether it’s been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, whether they end up with any candy is anyone’s guess. In a separate survey, only 35 percent of Americans said they plan on buying Halloween candy to hand out.

The news comes as several major cities grapple with the decision over whether they should allow trick-or-treating on Halloween. Such cities as West Chicago and Springfield, Massachusetts have already canceled the annual tradition, while Los Angeles has strongly urged residents to skip trick-or-treating.

Are you or your children planning to trick-or-treat this year? Is there a safer Halloween activity everyone can participate in?