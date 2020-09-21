Bobcat Fire Now Among Biggest in L.A. County History

Now one of the largest in Los Angeles County history, the Bobcat Fire has torched more than 105,000 acres. And it isn’t the only one burning. At least 27 major wildfires are still scorching California. CNN reports 26 people have died. 6,400 structures destroyed.

About 19,000 firefighters have been working tirelessly since the fires picked up last month. The Bobcat fire? As of Monday, it’s only 15% contained. Its cause still unknown. Smoke advisories have been issued.

And it could get even worse as “California historically experiences some of the most devastating wildfires in the months of September and October.” The Cal Fire statement urged residents, “Do not let your guard down!”

The largest wildfire in state history, the Station Fire, charred 160,000 acres in 2009.

