Boner Candidate #1: NO LADY, YOU RUINED YOUR LIFE ALL ON YOUR OWN

Linsey LaMontagne, director of Clark County’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which works on DUI case delays, was arrested on April 27 for driving under the influence. A caller reported her vehicle was swerving and veering off the road multiple times before she was stopped by Nevada State Police. After admitting to drinking vodka earlier that evening, LaMontagne pleaded not guilty to DUI and reckless driving charges following a delayed court appearance due to blood test backlogs.

Boner Candidate #2: HEY, WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL? THE KID WAS IN A CAR SEAT

A woman was arrested in Dublin, California, after crashing her car and abandoning an injured 1-year-old at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Officers later found the baby, who was hurt but is expected to be “okay.” The CHP said the woman was located walking along Interstate 580 and is now facing multiple charges related to the incident. Authorities warned about the dangers of driving under the influence, emphasizing that impairment from alcohol, drugs, or medications can endanger lives.

Boner Candidate #3: DID YA’ GET THAT STUFF WE SENT YA’

A Kentucky woman was stunned when a package she thought contained her medication instead held human arms and fingers. Officials said the body parts, meant for medical training, were accidentally delivered due to a shipping mix-up involving several carriers. The coroner later collected the parts and arranged for them to be sent to their proper destination.

