Radio From Hell

Sean Means Movie Reviews From October 31st, 2025

Posted on

Opening October 31, 2025

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – Rose Byrne as a frazzled mom – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

Directed By: Mary Bronstein

Starring: Rose Byrne, Delaney Quinn, Mary Bronstein

 

Bugonia – Emma Stone vs. conspiracy theorists – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

Starring: Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Emma Stone

 

 It Was Just an Accident – Iranian revenge thriller – Broadway – 4 stars 

Directed By: Jafar Panahi

Starring: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi

 

——

Next week:

• Predator: Badlands

 • Nuremberg

 • Christy

author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top