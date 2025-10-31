Sean Means Movie Reviews From October 31st, 2025

Opening October 31, 2025
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – Rose Byrne as a frazzled mom – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
Directed By: Mary Bronstein
Starring: Rose Byrne, Delaney Quinn, Mary Bronstein
Bugonia – Emma Stone vs. conspiracy theorists – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos
Starring: Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Emma Stone
It Was Just an Accident – Iranian revenge thriller – Broadway – 4 stars
Directed By: Jafar Panahi
Starring: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi
——
Next week:
• Predator: Badlands
• Nuremberg
• Christy