Sean Means Movie Reviews From October 31st, 2025

Opening October 31, 2025

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – Rose Byrne as a frazzled mom – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

Directed By: Mary Bronstein

Starring: Rose Byrne, Delaney Quinn, Mary Bronstein

Bugonia – Emma Stone vs. conspiracy theorists – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

Starring: Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Emma Stone

It Was Just an Accident – Iranian revenge thriller – Broadway – 4 stars

Directed By: Jafar Panahi

Starring: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi

Next week:

• Predator: Badlands

• Nuremberg

• Christy