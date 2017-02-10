5 Year Anniversary of the RSL’s “Believe”

5 years ago, Brandon Steineckert created a masterpiece which is the official anthem of RSL, “Believe”

The chant is the essence of Real Salt Lake and its fans. When you hear this chant prior to and during kickoffs, it’s time to get up on your feet and shout your support for the RSL team.

Just in time for the “Believe” 5 year anniversary, the official “Believe” license plates are being released! All proceeds from the plates help support the building of community Futsal courts and support local youth referees.

RSL’s director of communications Mary Van Minde “Soccer in the state has grown exponentially, but referees haven’t. This is a great way to support youth referees in the state, which in turn helps the entire soccer community.”



Plates are in DMVs state-wide and online starting on Monday, Feb 13th.