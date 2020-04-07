50-Person Wedding Party Arrested For Violating Lockdown

In South Africa, an entire 50-person wedding party was arrested for violating the country’s lockdown order. The bride was loaded into a police vehicle wedding dress an all. The groom, pastor, and guests were also arrested after a whistleblower tipped off police about the illegal party. South Africa’s coronavirus lockdown is one of the strictest in the world, banning all nonessential movement and forbidding the sale of cigarettes or alcohol(what!?!?!?).

