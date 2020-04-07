Police Apologize For Using ‘Purge’ Siren To Announce Curfew

Police in Crowley, Louisiana have apologized for the way they announced the parish’s 9 pm curfew. Officers have been using a siren similar to the one used in the horror movie franchise The Purge. The Crowley police department says they had no idea the siren was from The Purge and that won’t use a siren to announce the curfew going forward.

Police in Crowley, Louisiana used The Purge siren to indicate the beginning of the city's coronavirus curfew. https://t.co/NedjTsxqcZ — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) April 7, 2020