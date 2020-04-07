Life

Police Apologize For Using ‘Purge’ Siren To Announce Curfew

Posted on

Police in Crowley, Louisiana have apologized for the way they announced the parish’s 9 pm curfew. Officers have been using a siren similar to the one used in the horror movie franchise The Purge. The Crowley police department says they had no idea the siren was from The Purge and that won’t use a siren to announce the curfew going forward.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top