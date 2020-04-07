Here are Some Side Gigs in These Social-Distancing Times

If you’re like many Americans, maybe you’ve lost hours at work and need to bring in some money during this Coronavirus crunch Pennyhoarder.com has listed some side gigs that are safe and hopefully profitable for you. If you like to teach you could become a virtual tutor through sites like tutor.com. You could also teach English through Rosetta Stone or VIPkid. If you’re passionate about art, music or cooking, you could sign up to teach that passion at teachme.com If you’re good with numbers you can look into virtual bookkeeping, tax prep or accounting. You could also become a virtual assistant through Task Rabbit or UpWork. There are also several companies looking for transcriptionists, researchers or political campaign help. See the whole list of ideas at pennyhoarder.com.

