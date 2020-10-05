56% of Americans blame US gov. for COVID situation

A new poll suggests a majority of Americans blame the US government for the coronavirus crisis than they do other foreign entities.

The Associated Presse – NORC Center for Public Affairs Research – University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy asked, “How much did the actions or policies of each of the following cause the current coronavirus situation in the United States?” With “The U.S. government,” “The governments of other countries,” and “The World Health Organization,” as options to choose from.

56% of respondents say the U.S. government carries "substantial" responsibility for the state of American COVID-19 outbreak, while just 47% said the same about leaders of foreign countries and 39% blamed the World Health Organization (WHO). Read More: https://t.co/INvQSa8KLl — Polls.Vote (@pollsdotvote) October 5, 2020

56% of respondents blame the US government “a great deal/quite a bit.” Responses also fall along party lines with Democrats more likely to blame the US government and Republicans more apt to point the finger at the WHO.

How do you answer the question and why?