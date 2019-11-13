$75 Costco Coupon Offer is a Scam

Before you click that link, give away your personal information, and share it with your unsuspecting friends, you should know… that it’s a scam: Costco says it is NOT behind a $75 coupon offer circulating online. The scam purports to offer $75 Costco coupons in honor of the retailer’s anniversary. All you have to do is click the link, which directs you to someplace other than Costco, enter a plethora of personal information, then share it with all your friends so they too can be duped by the scam that you just fell for… but hopefully we’ve reached you in time.

Costco says its members should not trust the "recurring hoax" that boasted $75 in savings. https://t.co/5YM30Km6Us — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2019