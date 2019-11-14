Simpsons Episode With Michael Jackson Not Streaming On Disney Plus

Disney Plus is boasting they have the entire collection of Simpsons episodes. There is one episode you will not see. Stark Raving Dad from 1991 features Michael Jackson playing Leon Kompowski. The episode was pulled from broadcast distribution after the Leaving Neverland documentary was released in March. Disney Plus has also decided to leave it off the new streaming service. The Jackson estate has denied the allegations from the documentary.

Disney+ has removed The Simpsons' Michael Jackson episode 'Stark Raving Dad.' https://t.co/ru3WmAbRdh pic.twitter.com/eJgILyZLdy — IGN (@IGN) November 14, 2019

And there’s there is this argument someone made…

Another cowardly woke decision. The Stark Raving Dad Simpsons episode with the acquitted Michael Jackson isn't on Disney+ streaming. Yet A Bug's Life, featuring Kevin Spacey voicing Hopper, is. #HollywoodHypocrites #DisneyPlus #Disney pic.twitter.com/CNqqscbZzZ — Leaving Neverland Facts (@NeverlandFacts) November 12, 2019

And there’s that other problem…

All the classic Simpsons episodes on Disney+ are in cropped widescreen format — this means you miss out on tons of great visual jokes, like how Duff, Duff Lite and Duff Dry all come from the same tube. pic.twitter.com/cTy9adulFl — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) November 12, 2019