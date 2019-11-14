Life

Simpsons Episode With Michael Jackson Not Streaming On Disney Plus

Disney Plus is boasting they have the entire collection of Simpsons episodes. There is one episode you will not see. Stark Raving Dad from 1991 features Michael Jackson playing Leon Kompowski. The episode was pulled from broadcast distribution after the Leaving Neverland documentary was released in March. Disney Plus has also decided to leave it off the new streaming service. The Jackson estate has denied the allegations from the documentary.

