To be fair, everyone wants all your money. Google wants all your money – literally. The tech giant will soon offer personal checking accounts. This week, Google announced plans to partner with Citigroup and a Stanford University credit union to offer checking accounts through a project codenamed ‘Cache’. Google is the latest tech company to dip its toes into the world of finance. Apple launched its own credit card earlier this year, while Facebook is working on its own cryptocurrency called Libra.

Codenamed "Cache", #Google's digital banking app will start out as a current account for personal payments and bills… https://t.co/kQxsRG4dpu — Telegraph Technology Intelligence (@TelegraphTech) November 13, 2019