Jim Jefferies is Coming to the Eccles

Comedian Jim Jefferies has announced his “Oblivion” tour with a date in Salt Lake at the Eccles Theatre on April 4, 2020. “Australian comic Jim Jefferies turns his brash and perceptive point of view on politics and current events, both in the U.S. and around the globe. Fresh off a series of blockbuster comedy specials, Jim brings his sharp social commentary to a whole new audience. Let Jim tell you everything you need to know about hilarious, fun-for-the-whole-family topics. These are dark times in America. Jim Jefferies is here to make it a little bit darker.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15th at ArtTix.com.