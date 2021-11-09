9 Store-Bought Thanksgiving Shortcuts That Chefs Love Or Hate

Let’s be real: preparing a huge Thanksgiving meal can be overwhelming.
Huffington Post recently shared pre-made shortcuts with chefs to learn if they were worth doing on the holiday.
The chefs gave thumbs down to instant mashed potatoes, store-bought and pre-cooked turkey, pre-made gravy, and cornbread mix.
They approved of the use of pre-made pie crust, canned pie filling, canned cranberry sauce, store-bought apple pie, and store-bought appetizers.
Do you have any food shortcuts you use on Thanksgiving? Do you plan on preparing a Thanksgiving meal this year?
