A Truck-Sized Asteroid Is Headed Toward Earth One Day Before the November Election

Nothing says 2020 like an asteroid headed to Earth. To make it more interesting, it is a truck-sized asteroid headed to Earth the day before the election The asteroid named 2018VP1 is considered thin and small at 6.5 feet. It only has a .41% likelihood of actually impacting Earth. A NASA spokesperson said, if it did enter Earth it would disintegrate due to size.

NASA plots three potential impacts of astroid aimed at Earth before election day https://t.co/pF75MmbCOz — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 23, 2020