Life

A Truck-Sized Asteroid Is Headed Toward Earth One Day Before the November Election

Posted on

Nothing says 2020 like an asteroid headed to Earth. To make it more interesting, it is a truck-sized asteroid headed to Earth the day before the election The asteroid named 2018VP1 is considered thin and small at 6.5 feet. It only has a .41% likelihood of actually impacting Earth. A NASA spokesperson said, if it did enter Earth it would disintegrate due to size.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top