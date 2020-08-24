Zoom Outages Reported Across U.S.

Zoom, the video conferencing app that has almost defined 2020, has been dealing with widespread shortages on Monday. The company says users have reported being unable to start or join Zoom Meetings and Webinars or visit the U.S. website.

The video conferencing software Zoom is experiencing widespread outages, upending digital schooling, remote court proceedings and more virtual operations across the country. https://t.co/PpLjOQ6JGO — ABC News (@ABC) August 24, 2020

Most outages seem to be on the East Coast – possibly tied to increased usage as school resumes. Zoom says it’s identified the problem and is working on a fix. Have you been using Zoom in 2020? Do you think video conferencing and work-from-home are here to stay, even after the pandemic?