KFC ditches ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ Slogan

In one of the more ridiculous casualties of the coronavirus pandemic: Kentucky Fried Chicken is suspending its ‘finger lickin’ good’ slogan… because you really shouldn’t be licking your fingers right now.

KFC’s global chief marketing officer, Catherine Tan-Gillespie, said in a statement, “We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment.”

Several months after health officials recommended everyone stop touching their faces to help stop the spread of coronavirus, KFC says the 64-year-old slogan "doesn't feel quite right." https://t.co/a75oExDZiB — CNN (@CNN) August 24, 2020

Before you get your feathers too ruffled, CNN reports ditching the 64-year-old slogan is simply all part of a marketing ploy.

Is the marketing ploy clever or tacky, considering a lot of people have died? Who’s the creepiest Col. Sanders?