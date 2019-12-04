Adam Sandler Threatens To Make A Movie “So Bad On Purpose” If He Loses Out On Oscar

Adam Sandler wants an Oscar for Uncut Gems so badly that he’s taken to threatening Academy Awards voters. Despite receiving rave reviews for his performance in the crime thriller, the actor lost out to Adam Driver at the Gotham Awards. Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Sandler joked that he’s stepping up his game in hopes of achieving his first Oscar nomination, announcing, “If I don’t get it, I’m going to f***ing come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay.” If you want to see if Sandler is deserving of the statue, catch Uncut Gems in its limited release on December 13, with a nationwide roll out to theaters on Christmas Day. Are you surprised to hear Sandler has never won an Oscar? Which are some of your favorite roles of his?

