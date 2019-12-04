Man Arrested After Calling Phone Company 24,000 Times To Complain

Perhaps feeling his issue wasn’t resolved by the phone company’s customer service agent, a Japanese man called back to complain. And again. And again. According to police, Akitoshi Okamoto is alleged to have dialed the toll-free number a total of 24,000 times over two-and-a-half years, hoping to find someone to address the problem. The 71-year-old claims that the company is violating his contract by not allowing his phone to receive radio broadcasts. Even though they hadn’t planned to press charges, KDDI felt it was necessary due to the volume of calls tying up their ability to help other customers.

Akitoshi Okamoto called the customer service section of a telephone operator 24,000 times to complain that it had violated his contract.https://t.co/bsEaJBAyuU — Yahoo Singapore (@YahooSG) December 3, 2019