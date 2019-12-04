Latest 007 Trailer Is Here

We have a preview for the upcoming James Bond movie. No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig as 007 once again. It is supposed to be his final movie portraying the classy secret agent. In the film, Bond has retired from active duty, but a friend asks him for a favor that requires him to put himself in danger again. The villain in this movie is played by Rami Malek. No Time To Die hits theaters on April 8th. If this is truly Daniel Craig’s last Bond movie, where does he rank amongst all of the Bonds?

“No Time to Die” will be out in April.