Radio From Hell | 11.16.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We begin with Frank Crist presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ followed by Very Important Sports with Ed Brass. After that, we award the winner of Boner of the Day, and Victoria joins us with our Real Housewives of SLC update. Then, Bill Frost tells us what we need to watch on TV, just before we play a round of Beat Gina. All of that is followed by a James Bond discussion. As always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news.

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