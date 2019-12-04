‘Baby Yoda’ Plushies Are Now Available For Pre-Order

Perhaps Christmas should get pushed back a few months? What could have been the hottest toy under the tree this year won’t be out until spring. Mattel is set to release an 11-inch plush “Baby Yoda” on April 1st. Funko will give the Pop! treatment to The Mandalorian star, also known as The Child, but those two versions of the figurine won’t ship until May and June. A Walmart spokesperson confirmed to Variety that they jumped the gun in announcing a plushie, which won’t be ready until May 24. If you need something “Baby Yoda” themed for the holidays other than the pre-order IOU, ShopDisney.com has about 20 items for sale, including T-shirts, phone cases and mugs.

