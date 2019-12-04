‘The Mandalorian’ Is The Top TV Show In The World

If you look at the person on your left, then the one on your right, chances are you’ve all been watching The Mandalorian. According to Parrot Analytics, the Star Wars series is the most in-demand TV show in world, just three weeks after its release on Disney+. In figures given to Business Insider on Tuesday, the company revealed that The Mandalorian was 31.9 times more in demand than the average show, leaving Game of Thrones, The Crown, and Stranger Things in its wake. Stranger Things had previously held the top streaming title in the US for 21 weeks.

'The Mandalorian' on Disney Plus is the top TV show in the world https://t.co/v4uoQn6NhN — Business Insider (@businessinsider) December 3, 2019